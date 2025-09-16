NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2025, Lifisher, a leading pioneer in helping Chinese brands expand globally, marked its 20th anniversary milestone with a dazzling appearance at New York's Times Square. On this memorable occasion, Lifisher, together with thousands of its global brand clients, lit up the iconic Nasdaq billboard at the "Crossroads of the World," unveiling its refreshed brand message: "Go Global, Go Lifisher." The campaign video drew the attention of tourists from around the globe.

Lifisher's Live streaming from Times Square, New York

Founded in 2005, Lifisher is a high-tech enterprise specializing in foreign trade services powered by an AI large-model SaaS marketing platform combined with strategic full-case marketing. The company has long been dedicated to innovation and R&D in cutting-edge technologies. Since its inception, Lifisher has remained committed to its mission: "wholeheartedly assisting every client in achieving success." Over the past two decades, the company has witnessed and empowered generations of Chinese enterprises on their journey toward globalization.

Starting from just a line of code and a single inquiry in Guangzhou, Lifisher has consistently refined its technology and market insights. From helping foreign trade companies open channels and find clients in its early days, to today leveraging its proprietary Lifisher AI Foreign Trade Large Model to propel Chinese enterprises onto the world stage, the company now delivers full-chain intelligent marketing services, from brand positioning and content creation to promotional campaigns.

Lifisher firmly believes that true global competitiveness requires both the hard power of technological efficiency and the soft value of brand empowerment. Thus, Lifisher is not only an innovator in marketing technology but also a long-term co-builder of clients' global branding efforts. This philosophy has helped it earn a vast and loyal customer base, making Lifisher a benchmark brand in China's overseas marketing service industry.

Mr. He Kong, Co-founder of Lifisher, stated:

"Over the past 20 years, Lifisher's growth would not have been possible without the trust and support of every partner. Today, as we stand in New York's Times Square, we are not only showcasing the Lifisher brand but also introducing the world to our clients and partners. Their success in global branding is the true measure of Lifisher's success."

This "customer success-centric" philosophy has been vividly exemplified in countless cooperation cases. Over two decades of serving clients, Lifisher has consistently explored new paradigms of marketing growth as an innovator, particularly setting an industry benchmark in the field of GEO (GEO omnichannel marketing) in the AI era.

A typical case under Lifisher is a European-style furniture brand – founded in 2019, it is a trading company with a 3-person team that started its foreign trade business from scratch but has stood out with an astonishing growth rate. Empowered by Lifisher's in-depth support and relying on GEO omnichannel marketing promotion, it has successfully entered the high-end markets in Europe and America. With the continuous enhancement of brand visibility, it has the confidence to price its products 2-3 times higher than its peers, becoming one of the representatives of high-end positioning in China's exported European-style furniture. In recent years, it has achieved one success after another and received numerous honors – consecutively securing the qualification of being a royal supplier to Malaysia and a million-level project as a supplier to an African president, truly realizing a brilliant transformation from "small but exquisite" to "high-end going global".

Such a transformation is a microcosm of how Lifisher has helped Chinese brands break through global barriers over the past 20 years, and it also confirms the practical value of its marketing methodology.

