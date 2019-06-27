Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Ascena Retail Group, Inc., Barnes & Noble, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., Sunlands Technology Group, Tableau Software, Inc., and Zuora, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ASNA's acquisition of ANN, Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT.

If you are an ASNA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of BKS to Elliott Advisors (UK)Limited for $6.50 per share.

If you are a BKS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a sharp slowdown in new expansion bookings that occurred in 2018.

If you are a CLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Cypress to Infineon Technologies AG for $23.85 per share.

If you are a CY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with PVTL's "sales execution and complex technology landscape."

If you are a PVTL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with STG's IPO at $11.50 per share.

If you are a STG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of DATA to Salesforce.com, Inc. for 1.103 Salesforce shares per DATA share.

If you are a DATA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with problems integrating its flagship RevPro product.

If you are a ZUO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

