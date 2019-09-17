Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 2U, Inc., Buford Capital Limited, Evolent Health, Inc., Greenlane Holdings, Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., NetApp, Inc., and Valaris PLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that TWOU had an unsustainable business model. Specifically, the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; and the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance.

Buford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Buford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Evolent's partnership model did not align the EVH's interests with those of its partners.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Greenlane's stock plummeting to $7.84, less than 50% of its IPO price.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with IFF's disclosure that it had acquired, Frutom Industries, Ltd. that had "made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers" in Russia and Ukraine.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with NetApp's first quarter 2019 ability to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized.

Valaris PLC (VAL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Valaris was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow.

