Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 3M Company, Aquantia Corporation, Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Fluor Corporation, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Intermolecular, Inc. and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

3M Company (MMM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with 3M's reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019.

If you are an MMM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Aquantia Corporation (AQ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of AQ to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $13.25 per share.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CHSP to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. for $11 in cash and 0.628 Park shares per share.

Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Fluor's reported net loss of $58 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of GDI with Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with HRTX's announced receipt of a CRL stating the FDA's inability to approve HRTX's NDA for HTX-011.

Intermolecular, Inc. (IMI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of IMI to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for $1.20 per share.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Mellanox to NVIDIA Corporation for $125.00 per share.

