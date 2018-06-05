Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Abaxis, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Gramercy Property Trust, Mitel Networks Corporation, Molina Healthcare, Inc., Rockwell Medical, Inc., and Symantec Corporation

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Abaxis to Zoetis Inc., whereby shareholders will receive $83.00 per share.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible violations of the securities laws in connection with allegations of a coverup of ongoing security violations and mishandling of information.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Gramercy to Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, whereby shareholders will receive $27.50 per share.

Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Mitel to affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., whereby shareholders will receive $11.15 in cash per share.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Molina's administrative infrastructure was never designed to handle the size and complexity of its rapid growth strategy; and failure to remediate systemic issues and costly disruptions with critical administrative infrastructure functions, including provider payment and utilization management.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Rockwell's CEO had been terminated and that as of May 24, 2018, Rockwell shares have ceased trading.

Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; and "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC

