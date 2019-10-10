Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Aptinyx Inc., James River Group Holdings, Ltd., The Chemours Company, Overstock.com, Inc., Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Wanda Sports Group Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the FDA letter, "clarifying that the FDA will not provide approval for the Company to begin its planned Phase 3 trial for EB-101 until it submits to the FDA additional data points on transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites."

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with NYX-2925 not achieving statistically significant separation from the placebo on a primary end point in its phase 2 trial.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with James River's disclosure that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Raiser LLC.

The Chemours Company (CC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that CC faces "$4 to $6 billion" in environmental liabilities, which is "60 to 100% of its market [capitalization]."

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Overstock's CEO causing it to publish a press release entitled "Overstock.com CEO Comments on Deep State, Withholds Further Comment."

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Greenland and Zhongchai Holding. Under the terms of the transaction, Greenland shareholders will own approximately 33.6% of Greenland's outstanding shares.

Wanda Sports Group Limited (WSG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Wanda Sports' ADSs (American Depository Shares) consistently decreasing in value since the company's IPO.

