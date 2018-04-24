Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Facebook, Inc., IZEA Inc., MuleSoft, Inc., Solid Biosciences Inc., and Tableau Software, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with Acadia's reduction in revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017.

If you are an Acadia investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the announcement of an investigation into Akorn's product development and potential breaches of FDA data integrity requirements.

If you are an Akorn investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary in connection with the proposed sale of Blackhawk to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 in cash per share.

If you are a Blackhawk investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations that Facebook was involved in one of the largest data leaks in the social network's history.

If you are a Facebook investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

IZEA Inc. (IZEA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations that its annual reports for 2015 and 2016 should no longer be relied upon.

If you are an IZEA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MuleSoft, Inc. (MULE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary in connection with the proposed sale of MuleSoft to Salesforce for $36.00 and 0.0711 shares per MuleSoft share.

If you are a MuleSoft investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the FDA's clinical hold on the SGT-001 study.

If you are a SLDB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation on behalf of DATA investors concerning whether DATA issued accurate statements about DATA's competition from large technology companies.

If you are a DATA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-akorn-inc-blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-facebook-inc-izea-inc-mulesoft-inc-solid-biosciences-inc-and-tableau-software-inc-300635623.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

