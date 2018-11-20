Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, CVS Health Corp., Intersections, Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, ServiceSource International, Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the Company's CEO noting that Apogee was not prepared for the challenge of hiring qualified employees in a tight labor market.

If you are an Apogee investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Aspen to Apollo Global Management, LLC for $42.75 per share.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that CVS failed to institute safeguards in excessive opioid distribution.

Intersections, Inc. (INTX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Intersections to a joint venture for $3.68 per share.

Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Newfield to Encana Corporation for 2.6719 shares of Encana per Newfield share.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that ServiceSource was revising its full-year guidance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Walgreens failed to institute safeguards in excessive opioid distribution. For additional information, please complete the Information Request Form.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (WRD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WildHorse to Chesapeake Energy Corporation for either receive 5.989 Chesapeake shares or a combination of 5.336 shares plus $3 in cash for each WildHorse share owned.

