Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acer Therapeutics Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Ideanomics, Inc., L Brands, Inc., Marriott International, Inc., NRC Group Holdings Corp., Omnicell, Inc., and OncoCyte Corporation

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a CRL for EDSIVO.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with FDA claims that advertising of Eskata, "makes false or misleading claims" regarding the product's risk and efficacy.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure costs were negatively impacting IDEX's bottom line performance.

L Brands, Inc. (LB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the reduction of its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend paid in March 2019.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the UK Information Commissioner's Office intent to issue a fine in the amount of £99,200,396 in relation to the Starwood guest reservation database incident.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NRCG to US Ecology, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of OMCL engaging in improper accounting revenue practices.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the Company requiring additional time to complete its ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu.

