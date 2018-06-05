Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of ACETO Corporation, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Flex Ltd., Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, Mercury Systems, Inc., Ormat Technologies, Inc., and Prothena Corporation PLC

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with announcement that ACETO's financial guidance should no longer be relied upon and that Edward Borkowsky resigned as CFO.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the 13 deaths in Esperion's trial for its cholesterol-lowering medication.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Flex's independent investigation of allegations of improper accounting of obligations in a customer contract.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with certain alleged unauthorized transactions and the delayed filing of its SEC quarterly report.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the reduced dividened and repurpose of some of its assets.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report asserting that Mercury "appears to be caught in the perfect storm of slowing growth, rising costs and debt."

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the restatement of its financial statements due to "errors" in Ormat's income tax provision.

Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with PRTA discontinuing development of NEOD001.

