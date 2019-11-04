Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anixter International Inc., Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., MutualFirst Financial, Inc., and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACHN to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $6.50 per share.

If you are a ACHN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AXE to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81.00 per share.

If you are an AXE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CME to PPF Group N.V. for $4.58 per share.

If you are a CME investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Digital Realty Trust with InterXion Holding N.V.

If you are a DLR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Fitbit to Google LLC for $7.35 per share of Fitbit.

If you are a FIT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MFSF to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for 2.4 Northwest shares per MFSF share.

If you are a MFSF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals for $48.00 per share.

If you are a RARX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.jlclasslaw.com

