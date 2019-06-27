Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ASGN Incorporated, Box, Inc., ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc., Realogy Holdings Corp., Total System Services, Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Adamas faced significant roadblocks that would drastically reduce its ability to sell Gocovro.

If you are an ADMS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ASGN Incorporated Investors (ASGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announced resignation of one of ASGN's directors.

If you are an ASGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Box, Inc. (BOX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Box's reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investors' expectations..

If you are a BOX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with a criminal investigation for allegations of enterprise bribery in Beijing.

If you are a CCIH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that a high-ranking FEMA official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation for steering work to Cobra, a Mammoth subsidiary.

If you are a TUSK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a DOJ investigation into Realogy's alleged anti-competitive practices.

If you are a RLGY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of TSS to Global Payments, Inc. for 0.8101 Global shares per TSS share.

If you are a TSS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Verint "has fallen far behind [its] industry's evolving technological standards..."

If you are a VRNT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

