Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Citizens First Corporation, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Smart & Final Stores, Inc., Sprint Corporation, and Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that AJRD is facing fundamental pressures, masked by complicated and aggressive accounting.

If you are an Aerojet investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Citizens First Corporation (CZFC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CZFC to German American Bancorp, Inc.

If you are a CZFC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of EFII to Siris Capital Group LLC for $37.00 per share.

If you are a EFII investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal dates for certain of its services.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Lyft's IPO.

If you are a Lyft investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (SFS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of SFS to Apollo Global Management, LLC for $6.50 per share.

If you are a SFS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Sprint Corporation (S)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Sprint's statement that "Sprint is in a very difficult situation that is only getting worse."

If you are a Sprint investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Taronis did not have a contract with the City of San Diego.

If you are a Taronis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq.

