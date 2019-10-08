Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Aflac Inc., BeiGene, Ltd., Meredith Corporation, New Relic, Inc., Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Inc., and Sonim Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Aflac Inc. (AFL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Aflac's disclosure that its Japanese sales could decrease as much as 50% year-over-year as a result of improper sales practices.

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a allegations that BeiGene "is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China" and that "management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets."

Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that MDP's Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as claimed.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with New Relic's first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting GAAP loss from operations of $16.9 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Ollie suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with SmileDirectClub's stock price falling below its IPO price of $23.00 per share.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Sonim's announcement that it expected 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues, citing "significant delays" in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

