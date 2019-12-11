Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of AK Steel Holding Corporation, Carbonite, Inc., Continental Building Products, Inc., KEMET Corporation, The Medicines Company, Tech Data Corporation, and Tiffany & Co.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKS to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for 0.40 Cliffs shares per AK Steel share.

If you are a AKS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CARB to Open Text Corporation for $23.00 per share.

Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBPX to Compagnie-de-Saint-Gobain S.A. for $37.00 per share.

KEMET Corporation (KEM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KEMET to Yageo Corporation for $27.20 per share.

The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MDCO to Novartis AG for $85.00 per share.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TECD to an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Tiffany to Louis Vuitton for $135 per share.

