Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Alcentra Capital Corporation, Carbonite, Inc., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc., Glu Mobile Inc., Green Dot Corporation, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Two River Bancorp, and Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Alcentra to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Corindus to a subsidiary of Siemens Healthineers AG for $4.28 per share.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Glu Mobile drastically decreasing its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with it "experiencing some erosion in the number of legacy product line, non-direct deposit active accounts…"

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Navigant to Guidehouse LLP for $28 per share.

Two River Bancorp (TRCB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRCB to OceanFirst Bank.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WAIR to Pattonair for $11.05 per share.

