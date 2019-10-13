Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allegiant Travel Company, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Aqua Metals, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., IVERIC bio, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with a CBS News 60 Minutes segment criticizing Allegiant's safety and maintenance records.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with allegations that Carmike Cinemas, Inc., a company acquired by AMC, had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in theatres.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with Aqua Metals' lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining's need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with CenturyLink having material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws in connection with adverse facts regarding the Phase 2 and 3 trials of the Company's most advanced product candidate Fovista.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Teva had engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012.

