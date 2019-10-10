Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Altria Group, Inc., Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, Premier, Inc., Restoration Robotics, Inc., Vivint Solar, Inc., Waitr Holdings Inc., Xilinx, Inc., and Zscaler, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that MO conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to its $12.8 billion investment.

If you are a MO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (CHAC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Chardan with BiomX Ltd.

If you are a CHAC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Premier, Inc. (PINC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Premier is temporarily generating twice the earnings which its business model can sustain organically.

If you are a PINC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HAIR to Venus Concept Ltd. for 8.6506 Venus shares per share.

If you are a HAIR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.

If you are a VSLR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that WTRH unilaterally broke low-rate contracts and imposed significantly higher rates, in addition to refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses.

If you are a WTRH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with its CFO stepping down to pursue another executive opportunity.

If you are a XLNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Zscaler's disclosure that its larger deals were taking longer to close.

If you are a ZS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

