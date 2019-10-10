Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Altria Group, Inc., Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, Premier, Inc., Restoration Robotics, Inc., Vivint Solar, Inc., Waitr Holdings Inc., Xilinx, Inc., and Zscaler, Inc.
Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that MO conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to its $12.8 billion investment.
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (CHAC)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Chardan with BiomX Ltd.
Premier, Inc. (PINC)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Premier is temporarily generating twice the earnings which its business model can sustain organically.
Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HAIR to Venus Concept Ltd. for 8.6506 Venus shares per share.
Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.
Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that WTRH unilaterally broke low-rate contracts and imposed significantly higher rates, in addition to refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses.
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with its CFO stepping down to pursue another executive opportunity.
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Zscaler's disclosure that its larger deals were taking longer to close.
