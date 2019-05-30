Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amber Road, Inc., Andeavor Logistics LP, Buckeye Partners, L.P., Dynagas LNG Partners LP, Livent Corporation, Presidio Bank, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and Uber Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Amber Road to E2open for $13.05 per share.

If you are an AMBR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Andeavor to MPLX LP for 1.135 MPLX shares per share.

If you are an ANDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Buckeye to Hercules Intermediate Holdings LLC for $41.50 per share.

If you are a BPL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Dynagas' announcement of lower rates compared with prior charter contracts.

If you are a DLNG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with fourth quarter 2018 difficulties negotiating contracts with existing customers.

If you are a LTHM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Presidio Bank (PDOB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of Presidio with Heritage Commerce Corp. for 2.470 Heritage shares per share.

If you are an PDOB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with pending investigations concerning negative articles published in mid-and late 2018 concerning RICK.

If you are a RICK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Uber's IPO.

If you are an UBER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.jlclasslaw.com

