Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Casa Systems, Inc., India Globalization Capital, Inc., Just Energy Group Inc., LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., and Unum Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Amneal was involved in anticompetitive practices.

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report alleging that CareDx's diagnostic test, AlloSure, is "fundamentally incapable of identifying the most common type of kidney rejection."

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with customers' spending.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with touting its business prospects and competitive advantage since 2017.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with "identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months."

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of LegacyTexas to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Maxar acquired DigitalGlobe to inflate its intangible assets and engaged in an aggressive accounting scheme to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%.

Unum Group (UNM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Unum misrepresented the expected range of its long-term care loss ratio.

