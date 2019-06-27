Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amplify Energy Corporation, BBX Capital Corporation, DNB Financial Corporation, El Paso Electric Company, EMC Insurance Group, Inc., Medidata Solutions, Inc., Pyxus International, Inc., and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amplify Energy Corporation (AMPY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Amplify to Midstates Petroleum for 0.933 Midstates share per Amplify share.

If you are an AMPY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Bass Pro Inc. terminating the Marketing Agreement with Bluegreen-Vacations-Corporation.

If you are a BBX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of DNBF to S&T-Bancorp for 1.22 S&T shares per DNBF share.

If you are a DNBF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

El Paso Electric Company (EE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of EE to Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share.

If you are an EE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (EMCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of EMCI to Employers-Mutual-Casualty-Company for $36.00 per share.

If you are a EMCI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of MDSO to Dassault Systems for $92.25 per share.

If you are an MDSO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Pyxus failed to disclose longer shipping cycles.

If you are a PYX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sears Hometown-and-Outlet-Stores,-Inc. (SHOS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of SHOS and Transform Holdco LLC for $2.25 per share.

If you are a SHOS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

