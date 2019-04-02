Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amyris, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Orion Group Holdings, Inc., Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Quantenna Communications, Inc., WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Zafgen, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Amyris' announcement that it was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time.

If you are an Amyris investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with allegations concerning the sustainability of third-party reimbursements attributable to sales of Zio XT Extended Holter patch device.

If you are an IRTC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ORN's announcement that it would not timely file its annual report with the SEC and "expects that a significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected in its financial statements."

If you are an ORN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with Osmotica's announcement that its preliminary results for a second Phase 3 clinical trial of Arbaclofen extended-release tablets failed to beat placebo as measured by the Clinical Global Impression of Change.

If you are an Osmotica investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (QTNA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of QTNA to ON Semiconductor Corporation for $24.50 per share.

If you are a Quantenna Communications investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



WABCO Holdings, Inc. (WBC)



Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with the proposed merger of WBC with ZF Friedrichshafen AG for $136.50 per share.

If you are a WBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.





Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with Zafgen's announcement that it had decided to suspend plans to file an investigational new drug application for ZGN-1256 based on a finding in rodent toxicology studies.

If you are a Zafgen investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

