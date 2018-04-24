Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Analogic Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Coastway Bancorp, Inc., Geron Corporation, ICICI Bank Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc. and VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Analogic to Altaris Capital Partners LLC, for $84.00 per share.

If you are an Analogic investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations regarding problems with the Renewable segment.

Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (CWAY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Coastway to HarborOne Bancorp, for $28.25 per share.

Geron Corporation (GERN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations of misleading statements concerning the efficacy of its imetelstat drug.

ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with a loan to a party with a potential conflict of interest.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations of a DOJ investigation.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the U.S. ban on sale of components from American companies (including Lumentum) to ZTE Corporation after ZTE violated the terms of an agreement relating to a U.S. sanctions violation case.

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (PAY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of VeriFone to Francisco Partners for $23.04 per share.

