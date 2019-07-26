Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Cadence Corporation, CannTrust Holdings, Inc., Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc., Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, and Tower International, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (BUD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Anheuser-Busch's deleveraging efforts, cost-cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile.

If you are a BUD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with "higher credit costs including net charge-offs," and "loan provisions," causing CADE to miss second-quarter earnings expectations.

If you are a CADE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with CTST's regulatory compliance.

If you are a CTST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (CART)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CART to Carolina Financial Corporation for approximately $10.57 per share.

If you are a CART investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CRZO to Callon Petroleum Company for 2.05 Callon shares per share.

If you are a CRZO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Netflix wouldn't meet expected target number of new subscribers in 2Q19.

If you are a NFLX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with SEE's announcement that it had terminated its CFO, Bill Stiehl.

If you are an SEE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tower International, Inc. (TOWR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of TOWR to Autokiniton Global Group for $31.00 per share.

If you are a TOWR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.jlclasslaw.com

