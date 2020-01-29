Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of AquaVenture Holdings Limited, CenterState Bank Corporation, Dermira, Inc., The Habit Restaurants, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, LogMeIn, Inc., Telaria, Inc, and TiVo Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WAAS to Culligan for $27.10 per share.

CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSFL to South State Corporation for 0.3001 South State shares per CenterState share.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DERM to Eli Lilly and Company for $18.75 per share.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HABT to YUM! Brands, Inc for $14.00 per share.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HXL to Woodward, Inc. for 0.625 Woodward shares per HXL share.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LOGM to Logan Parent, LLC for $86.05 per share.

Telaria, Inc. (TLRA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLRA to Rubicon Project, Inc. for 1.082 Rubicon shares per TLRA share.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TiVo to Xperi Corp. for 0.455 Xperi shares per TiVo share.

