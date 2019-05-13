Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Community Health Systems, Equity Bancshares, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Interface, Inc., Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc., PetIQ, Inc., and Pinduoduo, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PETX with Elanco Animal Health for 0.1481 Elanco shares per PETX share.

If you are an PETX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Community Health Systems (CYH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with CYH's $591 million increase in contractual allowances and provision for bad debt.

If you are a CYH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with EQBK's $4.1 million net loss for the first quarter 2019.

If you are an EQBK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ford Motor Company (F)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with DOJ opening a criminal investigation into the Company's emissions certification process.

If you are a Ford investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with TILE's receipt of two SEC subpoenas requesting information regarding TILE's historical quarterly earnings per share calculations and rounding practices.

If you are a TILE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (TYPE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with TYPE's failure to close several deals during the first quarter of 2019.

If you are a Monotype investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that it engaged in "questionable rebate accounting and that "suspicious circumstances" surrounded PetIQ's acquisition of VIP.

If you are a PetIQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that it repeatedly engages in counterfeiting that causes significant harm to U.S. businesses.

If you are a Pinduoduo investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

