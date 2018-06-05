Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of ARMO BioSciences, Inc., Financial Engines, Inc., Globalstar, Inc., Gridsum Holding Inc., InnerWorkings, Inc., Incyte Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of ARMO to Eli Lilly, whereby shareholders will receive $50.00 per share.

If you are an ARMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of FNGN to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman, whereby shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash per share.

If you are a Financial Engines investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Globalstar to Thermo Acquisitions, Inc.

If you are a Globalstar investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Gridsum lacking effective internal controls over financial reporting.

If you are a Gridsum investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the restatement of its financial statements for fiscal 2015-2017.

If you are an InnerWorkings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an FDA briefing document stating that Incyte's baricitinib drug poses serious risks at higher doses.

If you are an Incyte investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of potential violations of PPG's accounting policies and procedures.

If you are a PPG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that its CEO was stepping down and it was lowering its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

If you are a Spectrum investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-armo-biosciences-inc-financial-engines-inc-globalstar-inc-gridsum-holding-inc-innerworkings-inc-incyte-corporation-ppg-industries-inc-and-spectrum-brands-holdings-300660449.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

