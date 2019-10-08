Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Arotech Corporation, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Highlands Bankshares, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., Roan Resources, Inc., SemGroup Corporation and The Stars Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Arotech Corporation (ARTX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Arotech to Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. for $3.00 per share.

If you are a ARTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DOVA to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

If you are a DOVA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (HLND)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Highlands to First Community Bankshares, Inc. for $8.80 per share.

If you are a HLND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Progenics to Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

If you are a PGNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Proteon Therapeutics with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are a PRTO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Roan Resources to Citizen Energy Operating, LLC for $1.52 per share.

If you are a ROAN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SemGroup to Energy Transfer LP for $6.80 and 0.7275 Energy Transfer shares per share of SemGroup.

If you are a SEMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of The Stars Group Inc. to Flutter Entertainment plc for 0.2253 shares per share.

If you are a TSG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

