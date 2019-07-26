Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of ASV Holdings, Inc., Frederick County Bancorp, Inc., Genesee & Wyoming Inc., Northstar Realty Europe Corp., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Oritani Financial Corp., PCM, Inc. and Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ASV to Yanmar Holdings for $7.05 per share.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (FCBI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FCBI to ACNB Corporation for 0.9900 ACNB shares per share.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GWR to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for $112 per share.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NRE to ACA Investment Managers-Real Assets for $17.03 per share.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OMNOVA to Synthomer plc for $10.15 per share.

Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ORIT to Valley National Bancorp for 1.60 Valley shares per share.

PCM, Inc. (PCMI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PCMI to Insight Enterprises, Inc. for $35.00 per share.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RTEC to Nanometrics Incorporated.

