Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Avedro, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Farfetch Limited Investors, Gannett Co., Inc., Pluralsight, Inc., Textron, Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

Avedro, Inc. (AVDR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Avedro to Glaukos Corporation for 0.365 shares per AVDR share.

Cambrex Corporation (CBM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Cambrex to an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the acquisition of Cordis and its antiquated and ineffective global supply chain causing operational and inventory problems.

Farfetch Limited Investors (FTCH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Farfetch's reported larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GCI to New Media Investment Group Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with reported billings for second quarter 2019 of $80.6 million, below the expected $89.1 million, due to certain "sales execution challenges."

Textron, Inc. (TXT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Textron using large discounts to clear out old inventory from Arctic Cat Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the sale of VSI to Liberty Tax, Inc. for $6.50 per share.

