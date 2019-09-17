Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Ecology & Environment, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Ruhnn Holding Limited, Slack Technologies, Inc., SRC Energy Inc., and The RealReal, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (BKJ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Bancorp of New Jersey to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

If you are a BKJ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Dropbox's IPO.

If you are a DBX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EEI to WSP Global, Inc. for $15.00 in cash and up to $0.50 special dividend per EEI share.

If you are a EEI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GHDX to Exact Sciences Corporation for $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in EXAS shares per GHDX share.

If you are a GHDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with RUHN's stock price falling below its IPO price of $12.50.

If you are a RUHN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with WORK's stock price falling below its IPO price of $38.50.

If you are a WORK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the sale of SRCI to PDC Energy, Inc. for 0.158 PDC shares per SRCI share.

If you are a SRCI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with REAL's stock price falling below its IPO price.

If you are a REAL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

