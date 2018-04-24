Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Banro Corp., Credit Acceptance Corp., Extreme Networks, Inc., Luxoft Holding, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Switch, Inc., Synacor, Inc., and Vuzix Corporation

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors regarding the stability of its business operations and its relationship with local communities.

If you are a Banro investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with CACC's announcement that the Massachusetts Attorneys General Office was reopening an investigation into the Company's originations and collections practices.

If you are a CACC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation that on March 21, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied EXTR's motion to dismiss a putative class action against EXTR, among others.

If you are an EXTR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the announcement that Luxoft was expecting lower revenue and was revising its 2018 outlook.

If you are a Luxoft investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with MFGP's lowering its constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending October 31, 2018.

If you are a Micro Focus investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Switch, Inc. (SWCH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with potential false and misleading statements in the Company's IPO.

If you are a Switch investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the announcement of significant revenue delay related to Synacor's AT&T contract.

If you are a Synacor investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with allegations that Vuzix used improper stock promotion.

If you are a Vuzix investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-banro-corp-credit-acceptance-corp-extreme-networks-inc-luxoft-holding-inc-micro-focus-international-plc-switch-inc-synacor-inc-and-vuzix-corporation-300635635.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

