Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bloom Energy Corporation, First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., PolarityTE, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Tivity Health, Inc., WellCare Health Plans, Inc., and Whitestone REIT

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with BE's IPO at $15.00 per share.

If you are a BE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (FCHS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that FCHS securities were involved in a classic pump and dump scheme.

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that NTNX failed to disclose that it had held flat or decreased lead generation, the key driver of pipeline.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the SEC investigation of PTE.

Revlon, Inc. (REV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Revlon spotted a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces that on March 18, 2019, the United States District Court denied TVTY's motion to dismiss a pending securities class action.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of WCG to Centene Corporation for $120.00 in cash and 3.38 Centene shares per WCG common stock.

Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with the audit committee determination that certain WSR financial results should be restated.

