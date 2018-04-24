Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., GGP Inc., iKang Healthcare Group, Inc., Klondex Mines Ltd., Orbotech Ltd. and Stewart Information Services Corporation

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Bravo to Spice Private Equity Ltd., for $4.05 per share.

If you are a BBRG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cogentix Medical, Inc. (CGNT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Cogentix to LABORIE Medical Technologies, Inc., for $3.85 per share.

If you are a Cogentix investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

GGP Inc. (GGP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of GGP to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for either $23.50 in cash, one Brookfield unit, or one share of new BPY U.S. REIT security per GGP share.

If you are a GGP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of iKang for $41.20 per KANG share of Class A or Class C stock and $20.60 per American depositary share.

If you are an iKang investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (KLDX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Klondex to Hecla Mining Company for either $2.47 in cash or 0.6272 Hecla shares per Klondex share.

If you are a KLDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Orbotech to KLA-Tencor Corporation for $38.86 in cash and 0.25 KLA shares per ORBK share.

If you are an Orbotech investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Stewart to Fidelity National Financial, Inc., for $25.00 in cash and 0.6425 Fidelity shares per STC share.

If you are a Stewart investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-bravo-brio-restaurant-group-inc-cogentix-medical-inc-ggp-inc-ikang-healthcare-group-inc-klondex-mines-ltd-orbotech-ltd-and-stewart-information-services-corporation-300635572.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

