Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Cadus Corporation, CYS Investments, Inc., Gener8 Maritime, Inc. KLX Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Recro Pharma, Inc., Vectren Corporation and Xcerra Corporation

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Cadus to Starfire Holding for $1.61 per share.

If you are a Cadus investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CYS to Two Harbors Investment, for $7.79 in cash and 2 shares of Two Harbors per CYS share.

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. (GNRT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Gener8 to Euronav for 0.7272 Euronav share.

KLX Inc. (KLXI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of KLX to Boeing Company for $63.00 per share.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the issuance of a draft local coverage determination for its 4Kscore test.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that the FDA declined to approve Recro's NDA for IV meoxicam.

Vectren Corporation (VVC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Vectren to CenterPoint Energy for $72.00 per share.

Xcerra Corporation (XCRA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Xcerra to Cohu for $9.00 and 0.2109 Cohu shares per share.

