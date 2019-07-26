Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Oasmia Pharmaceuticals, Shore Community Bancorp, Verb Technology Company and WageWorks, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CZR to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for $12.75 per share.

If you are an CZR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DFRG to L Catterton for $8.00 per share.

If you are an DFRG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.

If you are a DBD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with TNT Express N.V.'s overall package volume growth slowdown.

If you are a FDX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Oasmia Pharmaceuticals (OASM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the terminated "engagement and cooperation" with former executive chairman, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions.

If you are an OASM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Verb Technology Company (VERB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with VERB not having a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market notifiCRM.

If you are a VERB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Shore Community Bancorp (SHRC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SHRC to 1st Constitution Bancorp for 0.8786 Constitution shares.

If you are an SHRC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WAGE to HealthEquity, Inc. for $51.35 per share.

If you are a WAGE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.jlclasslaw.com

