Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Cancer Genetics, Inc., Colony Northstar, Inc., Pacific Commerce Bancorp, MiMedx Group, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TrueCar, Inc., and Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with Cancer Genetics' announcement that it "had a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting."

If you are a Cancer Genetics investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Colony Northstar, Inc. (CLNS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with the announcement of Colony's $375 million write-down.

If you are a Colony investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pacific Commerce Bancorp (PCBC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Pacific to First Choice Bancorp for 0.46531 First Choice shares per PCBC share.

If you are a PCBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with an internal investigation into allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices.

If you are a MiMedx investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with Sorrento's disclosure that "[i]n February 2018, NANTibody notified the Company that in July 2017 NANTibody acquired assets from a party related to its 60% owner, NantCell, Inc., for approximately $90 million cash. As a result, the Company would take "a $36.0 million impairment on equity method investment in its condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017."

If you are a Sorrento investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities law violations in connection with TrueCar's announcement of a significant decline in sales and unexpected resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

If you are a TrueCar investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into the merger of EarthLink Holdings Corp. ("ELNK") with WIN that closed on February 27, 2017 and whether the former ELNK shareholders were misled in connection with the merger.

If you are an WIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-cancer-genetics-inc-colony-northstar-inc-pacific-commerce-bancorp-mimedx-group-inc-sorrento-therapeutics-inc-truecar-inc-and-windstream-holdings-inc-300635620.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

