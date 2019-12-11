Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Carolina Financial Corporation, Craft Brew Alliance, Inc., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Grubhub Inc., Lipocine Inc., Pattern Energy Group, Inc., TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, and William Lyon Homes

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CARO to United Bankshares, Inc. for 1.13 United shares per CARO share.

If you are a CARO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BREW to Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC for $16.50 per share.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FOMX for 0.5924 Menlo shares per FOMX share.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Grubhub's customer orders declining despite massive investments to spur demand.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that TLANDO clinical studies were insufficient to demonstrate efficacy.

Pattern Energy Group, Inc. (PEGI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PEGI to Pacific US Inc. for $28.75 per share.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMTD to Charles Schwab Corporation for 1.0837 Schwab shares per AMTD share.

William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of William Lyon to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $2.50 per share.

