Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Choice Bancorp, Inc., Eagle Bancorp, Inc., EQT Corporation, Highpower International, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors, and Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

Choice Bancorp, Inc. (CBKW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Choice to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

If you are an CBKW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate.

EQT Corporation (EQT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with EQT's acquisition of Rice Energy Inc., for $6.7 billion and projected synergies.

Highpower International, Inc. (HPJ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Highpower to HPJ Parent Limited for $4.80 per share.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the FDA's serious concerns about the safety and efficacy of Selinexor.

MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors (MSTR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with MicroStrategy's disclosure of a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors (PT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the untimely filing of its 2018 annual report.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the sale of TRK to Sonic Financial Corporation for $19.75 per share.

