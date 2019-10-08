Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Church & Dwight Co., Fibrocell Science, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., MINDBODY, Inc., PaySign, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation and Zynerbia Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of "significant concerns" that CHD's "strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices."

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Fibrocell to Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc for $3.00 per share.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation of possible securities laws violations in connection with the American Society of Clinical Oncologists abstract of MacroGenics' Phase III SOPHIA study of margetuximab, disclosing that the October 2018 PFS analysis resulted in a 0.9 month improvement.

MINDBODY, Inc. (MB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation of possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that MINDBODY depressed the value of MB's stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista.

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation of possible securities laws violations in connection with PaySign lowering its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $35-$37 million, citing delays in onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Zebra schemed to conceal the complications associated with the flawed integration of Motorola and the significant costs associated with remedying them.

Zynerbia Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible laws violations in connection with Zynerbia's announcement that the results from its open-label Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 clinical trials evaluating topical gel Zygel revealed that the rate of treatment-emerged adverse events was 96% and that "two [serious adverse events] were determined to be possibly related to treatment.

