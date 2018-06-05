Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of DCT Industrial Trust Inc., FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Guaranty Bancorp, ILG, Inc., LaSalle Hotel Properties, MB Financial, Inc., and Williams Partners L.P.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of DCT to Prologis, Inc., whereby DCT shareholders will receive 1.02 Prologis shares for each DCT share.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of a pattern of misconduct involving fraudulent billing, misleading marketing and predatory sales tactics.

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Guaranty to Independent Bank Group, Inc., for 0.45 shares of Independent Bank per Guaranty share.

ILG, Inc. (ILG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of ILG to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, whereby shareholders will receive 0.165 shares and $14.75 in cash for each ILG share.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of LaSalle to Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, whereby shareholders will receive $33.50 per share.

MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of MB with Fifth Third Bancorp, whereby shareholders will receive 1.45 Fifth Third shares and $5.54 in cash per MBFI share.

Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Williams Partners to Williams, whereby unitholders will receive 1.494 Williams common shares for each WPZ unit.

