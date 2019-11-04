Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Empire Bancorp, Inc., Innophos Holdings, Inc., Jagged Peak Energy, Inc., Liberty Property Trust, and Steuben Trust Corporation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with AZZ alleged material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

If you are a AZZ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Empire Bancorp, Inc. (EMPK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Empire Bancorp to Flushing Financial Corporation for 0.6548 Flushing shares or $14.04 in cash, per Empire Bancorp share.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Innophos to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC for $32.00 per share.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of channel stuffing.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JAG to Parsley Energy, Inc. for 0.447 Parsley shares per JAG share.

Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LPT to Prologis, Inc. for 0.675x Prologis shares per LPT share.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of improper inventory manipulation.

Steuben Trust Corporation (SBHO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBHO to Community Bank System, Inc. for $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 Community Bank System shares per SBHO share.

