Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Qumu Corporation, Legg Mason, Inc., Opus Bank, SORL Auto Parts Inc., Pope Resources

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of E*TRADE to Morgan Stanley for 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley per share of E*TRADE owned.

If you are an E*TRADE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GILT to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. for $7.18 and 0.08425 Comtech shares per share of GILT owned.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Synacor, Inc. for 1.61 Synacor shares per QUMU share.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Legg Mason to Franklin Resources, Inc. for $50.00 per share.

Opus Bank (OPB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier per share of Opus Bank owned.

SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SORL to Ruili International Inc. for $4.72 per share.

Pope Resources (POPE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POPE to Rayonier, Inc. for $126.91 per unit.

