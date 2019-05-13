Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Glencore plc, Kingstone Companies, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Metro Bank PLC, Momo Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics PLC, National General Holdings Corp, and Zillow Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Glencore plc (GLNCY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations regarding allegations that GLNCY and other trading firms paid over $30 million in bribes to Petroleo Brasieiro S.A. employees.

If you are a Glencore investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a $2.5 million charge to KINS' claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its IBNR reserves.

If you are a KINS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that MNK defrauded government health-care plans by illegally marketing H.P. Acthar Gel.

If you are an MNK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an accounting error that resulted in "adverse sentiment" towards MBNKF amongst its customers.

If you are an MBNKF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Momo Inc. (MOMO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the Tantan app being removed from certain mobile apps stores.

If you are a MOMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NBRV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the FDA requesting NBRV to address certain issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies.

If you are an NBRV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of improperly charging Wells Fargo auto loan customers for auto insurance.

If you are a NGHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)

Lifshitz & Miller announces that on April 19, 2019, the United States District Court denied Z's motion to dismiss a pending securities class action.

If you are a Zillow investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

