Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CNBKA, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC, NCBS and SPRT

NEW YORK, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: MFNC) - Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SPRT with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

