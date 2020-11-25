Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AKER, EMIS, HDS, IPHI, PNM, TGC, GV and UROV

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: AKER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AKER and MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (Other OTC: EMIS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMIS to Novo Nordisk A/S for $7.82 per share..

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HDS to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with TGC's agreement to merge with Riley Exploration – Permian, LLC.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GV to an affiliate of First Reserve for $7.00 per share.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UROV to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share..

