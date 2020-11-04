Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Contango Oil & Gas Company, Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Virtusa Corporation

News provided by

Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Nov 04, 2020, 19:31 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share.

If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MCEP to MCF.

If you are a MCEP or MCF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley.

If you are a EV or MS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to  Ivanti, Inc.

If you are a MOBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC.

If you are a PRCP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

If you are a STND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of equals of VABK with FBSS.

If you are a VABK or FBSS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia. 

If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

Also from this source

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics...

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics