Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc., CONSOL Coal Resources LP, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation, and PNM Resources, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSTC to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom whereby CBLI shareholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXO to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) - CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEIX with CCR whereby CEIX will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 CEIX shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIGI to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

