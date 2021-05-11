Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BLUW, GMII, MRAC, PEBO, PFBI SEAH, DEH, FWAA, MTSL, and DBDR

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQGS: BLUW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BLUW to Clarus Therapeutics.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GMII )

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMII with Sonder Holdings.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQGS: MRAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MRAC with Enjoy Technology.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

People's Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PEBO) - Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SEAH with SGHC Limited.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE: DEH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DEH with Vicarious Surgical Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FWAA with SmartRent.com, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MTSL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MTSL with Sharplink, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516) 493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DBDR with CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

