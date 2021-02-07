Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRPA, CGRO, GXGX, HEC, FSRV, LCY, STPK, TPGY and VSPR

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of BRPA and NeuroRx, Inc.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGRO and Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of GXGX and Celularity, Inc.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HEC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of HEC and GROOP Internet Platform, Inc. (d/b/a Talkspace).

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: FSRV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of FSRV and Katapult Holdings, Inc.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LCY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of LCY and HMAN Group Holdings Inc.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of STPK and Stem, Inc.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of TPGY and EV Charged B.V.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ CM: VSPR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of VSPR and The HydraFacial Company.

